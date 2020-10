Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

CrossFit NCS, located off Woodman, is hosting a free community CrossFit competition on October 24th. The competition, called Muscles and Masks, is a blind draw partner competition, so each athlete will be paired with another athlete, but they won’t know how it is until the day of the competition.

Brynn Stephens, CrossFit Coach, join us this morning to share more details on the competition, and how you can get started with CrossFit NCS.

For more information, visit: CrossFitNCS.com