A mural unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place in honor of Colorado Springs native and local icon Sam Dunlap this Saturday at John Adams Park from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

This morning, we talk with Sam Dunlap’s sons, Mike, Darren and Dee Smith, of Body ENT, on what it this mural means to them, and the inspiring work their father did in the community for decades.

To learn more about this event, search for: One Body ENT Presents, on Facebook.