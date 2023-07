(SPONSORED) Much Ado Boutique showed off their fall fashion items live on Loving Living Local.

Mary Herbek, Much Ado Boutique owner said they have great pieces to transition from summer to fall.

Much Ado is for the romantic dreamer in all of us, with feminine, well-curated pieces. They handpick each item with intricate details of the highest quality.

Shop their live sales weekdays at 11 am.

For more information visit muchadoboutique.com.