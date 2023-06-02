(SPONSORED) Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center’s Health and Wellness Team offers access to confidential and low or no-cost counseling services, as well as alternative therapies to service members, Veterans of all eras, spouses, and family members.

Col. Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about the importance of Memorial Day. He said, “Memorial Day is ultimately a day of respect and remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives in military service and the immeasurable loss to their families, friends, and communities.”

For more information visit www.veteranscenter.org.