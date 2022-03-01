When it comes to having a passion to make a difference, Rachel Frey, Ms. Wheelchair Colorado, has that passion and is making a difference by breaking barriers for people who are disabled.
Frey stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share her journey to becoming Ms. Wheelchair Colorado and how it’s changed her life.
Learn more about the Rachel Frey Foundation by clicking here: Making a Difference
