Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

YB Cake Designs is ready to help celebrate all kinds of occasions including Mother’s Day!

From custom fondant cakes to themed cupcakes and so much more… Mari Baker has got you covered!

Check out the YB Cake Designs Facebook page and get your orders in! This Baker can do it all.