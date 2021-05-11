Mother’s Day must-have’s in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Tribute video card

The perfect way to celebrate a special occasion virtually

Score some serious brownie points with the ultimate gift, a tribute video greeting card with messages from the whole family. Each card is totally personalized with a custom-made video with messages from friends and family that plays on a loop – so they can enjoy it over and over again!

The online video platform does the legwork for you. Tribute.Co allows users to easily record video messages, request submissions from friends and family, insert photos, add music and automatically transforms these multiple submissions into one beautiful, heartfelt video montage card celebrating the person you love!

You can make a completely free video and email it to your special someone online or deliver it in a special greeting card for a fee.

Available at: Tribute.co

Isa lazo – A celebrity loved all natural, clean beauty line. Their facial oil is a sophisticated blend of raspberry seed oil, which helps boost collagen, vitamins a which helps prevent acne and vitamin e which helps fight signs of aging, as well as having anti- inflammatory properties. Retails $137. Body oil, this luxurious body oil has a blend of primrose, grapefruit seed oil and coconut oil, that helps to keep your skin feeling hydrated and silky all day long retails $126 IsaLazo.com

Oxygenetix– Perfect for those of us struggling with acne and maskne, this is oxygenetix acne control hydro matrix- this gives your skin -deep hydration while gentling helping to treat acne breakouts. It has a time released 2% salicylic acid that helps to gently exfoliate skin and unclog pores and decreases fine lines and wrinkles

Celebrity fans include cindy crawford, kourtney kardashian and kate bosworth to name a few!

Retails for $95 Oxygenetix.Com

Hot head deep conditioning hair cap – Celebrity fans of the brand include tracee ellis ross, sandra oh, jennifer aniston, and julia garner.

The eco-friendly tool is made from natural flaxseed, sewn using unique and sustainably sourced fabrics.

Helps grow hair longer, reduces frizz and flyaways, and develops healthy, shiny hair that is less prone to breakage.

Suitable for dry or color damaged hair, dandruff prone scalps, and natural, curly and straight styles.

Available in adults and childrens sizing

Retails for $29.95, available nationally at ThermalHairCare.com

Rose Box NYC is an industry leader in creating long-lasting arrangements with specially preserved roses. Available nation-wide in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes, rose box allows you to curate an arrangement that fits your desired setting and occasion. Rose box’s fragrant, zero-maintenance arrangements are sourced from ecuador, and are carefully preserved to stay fresh for a full year – no maintenance required! Rose box is currently offering a spring sale – 20% off sitewide!

RoseBoxNYC.com