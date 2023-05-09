(SPONSORED) — Revolution Jewelry Works really redefine the jewelry world experience. From custom jewelry design to jewelry repair, Revolution Works really has something for everyone.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to gift your mom than with a beautiful custom jewelry piece? Loving Living Local host Nova also experienced Revolution Jewelry Works repair service when he took his ring into them to be fixed.

You can also head to fox21news.com/contests to enter the Mother’s Day Giveaway where you can win $100 to spend at Revolution Jewelry Works.

If you would like to order anything in time for Mother’s Day you have until Friday to get all your custom orders in.