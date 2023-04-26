(SPONSORED) — With Mother’s Day just a few weeks out, Gleneagle Candle Co. has some gift ideas for mom, grandma, auntie and for anyone else you love in your life.

Gleneagle Candle Co. walked us through some of the gift ideas available for Mother’s Day in May.

Nicole Mendoza brought in Luxury Gift Boxes, which include fragrances that are exclusive to these sets together with Pomegranate Bitters, Oakmoss and Amber, Tonka and Oud, and Gardenia Tuberose. Each set has an 8 oz candle, which was hand poured into elegant glass jars with lids and is accompanied by an extra large tealight and matches.

Gleneagle Candle Co. also has the option to build your own gift set. The store has empty baskets and boxes, which can be filled with the products of your choice. All regular-priced items in the shop are buy two get one free so it will be easy to find something amazing for your loved one.

Gift cards are also available and all the information is on the Gleneagle Candle Co. website