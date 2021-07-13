Mood Tapas Bar has a new summer menu; plus meet Choice Restaurant Concepts new Corporate Chef

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Mood Tapas Bar is ready for summer! They’ve got a new summer menu that is a MUST try, created by the new Corporate Chef of Choice Restaurant Concepts, Chef Noah!

Chef Noah recently took over as the new corporate chef and revamped Mood’s menu, which launched last week. It’s a turning point for the restaurant group as they grow – especially since there is a new restaurant opening at the end of the summer. Stay tuned!

For more information about Mood Tapas Bar, go to: moodtapasbar.com or click here to check out that new summer menu.