You’ll need a stick, ball, teamwork and a whole lot of courage to play one of the oldest sports in our country. Keni Mac shows us how lacrosse is making its way to Monument Academy, a school here in Colorado Springs!

Monument Academy is making some new and exciting changes opening up a new world for students interested in sports.

For more information, head online to www.cosmolax.com.