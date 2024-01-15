(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Unity March for Martin Luther King Jr. at Colorado College took place despite the cold temperatures on Monday, Jan. 15.

The event was held at Robson Arena and was presented by the Dr. King Legacy Preservation Society. Harrison Hunter and Nicholas Crutcher joined Loving Living Local Host Nova to talk more about the event and how important Martin Luther King Jr. Day is for our nation.

The All People’s Breakfast started at 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a social hour and breakfast, followed by a keynote speaker and the Unity March at 10 a.m.

For more information about the All People’s Breakfast and Unity March head to coloradocollege.edu/newsevents.