Mix up these cocktails at your holiday party! Pick up a bottle of Axe and the Oak whiskey for yourself AT 1604 S. Cascade Colorado Springs, CO 80905.

Axe and the Oak Hot Toddy

.75 oz honey simple syrup

.75 lemon juice

1.5 Axe and the Oak Bourbon

Add hot water, top with grated cinnamon

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

1.5 Axe and the Oak bourbon

2 oz apple cider

.5 simple syrup

Stir, strain into old fashioned glass, garnish with grated cinnamon

Apple Cider Mojito

.75 lemon juice

.75 simple syrup

1 oz Axe and the Oak Pikes Peak Hill Shine

6 mint leaves

4 oz apple cider

Build in glass, muddle mint with lemon and simple, top with cider and hill shine. Garnish with mint sprig.

