Miss Fort Collins, Lys Taddei, stops by the Springs to sit down with Nova and chat about equine therapy, stating, “Research has confirmed many equine therapy benefits. It lowers your blood pressure and heart rate, alleviates stress and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression. Equine therapy also helps people struggling with addictions or mental illness. Hence the reason for the ongoing and outstanding success with veterans.”



