(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Madison Marsh, 2023 Miss Colorado, is heading out to Florida next week to compete at Miss America 2024. Nova caught up with Marsh on Loving Living Local sharing all the last minute preparations for the competition coming up.

Marsh, who graduated from the Air Force Academy this year, is also currently studying at Harvard University. Earlier this year, Marsh won the Miss Colorado title and is very excited for the Miss America pageant coming up next month.

