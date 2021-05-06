Midland May: hidden gem cycling trail from downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs!

Check out this cycling trail that not many people know about!


Midland is a great trail!
Goes from roughly America the Beautiful Park through to Manitou Springs
SUPER easy to ride – uphill-ISH on way to Manitou and almost all downhill back to Springs
Super accessible to restaurants, shops, arts, etc.
Guided rides for Taste of Midland 5/19 with more to come!

Midland May Trail Activation Campaign –
Designed to get as many people as possible into the most accessible, easy-to-ride and convenient to restaurants, shops, activities and arts. Sponsored by Ent and Gold Hill Mesa, this campaign features multiple guided rides as well as “do-it-yourself” riding opportunities.


https://www.facebook.com/midlandmay
https://twitter.com/MayMidland
https://www.instagram.com/midlandmay/

