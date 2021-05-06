Midland May: hidden gem cycling trail from downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Check out this cycling trail that not many people know about!



Midland is a great trail!

Goes from roughly America the Beautiful Park through to Manitou Springs

SUPER easy to ride – uphill-ISH on way to Manitou and almost all downhill back to Springs

Super accessible to restaurants, shops, arts, etc.

Guided rides for Taste of Midland 5/19 with more to come!

Midland May Trail Activation Campaign –

Designed to get as many people as possible into the most accessible, easy-to-ride and convenient to restaurants, shops, activities and arts. Sponsored by Ent and Gold Hill Mesa, this campaign features multiple guided rides as well as “do-it-yourself” riding opportunities.