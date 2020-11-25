Mia’s holiday Pet Picks!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This holiday season, make sure to include your furry friend in the fun with some gifts! Here are some great products they will LOVE.

Pet Plate is a personalized dog food subscription. They take details about your pet and create a personalized food plan for your pup. They have lamb, turkey, beef, and chicken. Plus, there are chicken apple sausage bite treats. For more information, go online to petplate.com.

Soda Pup is a local and veteran owned business that sells toys great for tough chewers. They have toys you can hide treats in and bouncy toys, perfect for the holidays. For more information, go online to sodapup.com.

Pup Mom Crate is subscription box for your dog… and yourself! It is a monthly box for dog moms with a mixture of dog toys, lifestyle items, cosmetics and dog treats. To get one for yourself, go online to pupmomcrate.com.

HandsOn Gloves are grooming gloves to easily clean up your dogs fur. All you have to do is pet your dog like normal and grooming will come with it. They just came out with a junior size so you can get the kids involved in the fun. For more information, go online to handsongloves.com.

Sam & Nala has a lot of great products from bandanas, poop bags and masks. Today we are talking about the dog bed. They have small medium and large and its very comfy. They have tons of great patterns to chose from. For more information, go online to samandnala.com.

Heart and Paw Creations makes hey make healthy dog treats that your pup will love. They have some for the holidays, and the ingredients are simple and delicious. For more information, go online to heartandpawcreations.com.