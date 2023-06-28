(SPONSORED) — Make It A Home (MiAH) uses donated and thrifted items to furnish and transform empty spaces into homes for people in southern Colorado who are are navigating difficult situations such as domestic violence, homelessness, addiction, or trafficking. Amy Silvas, the organization’s founder and president, discusses what the local non-profit is doing to support our community.

Loving Living Local and Give! Pikes Peak are teaming up to bring you weekly segments highlighting local organizations needing your help!

Visit givepikespeak.org to learn more about the non-profits.