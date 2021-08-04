Colorado’s rollercoaster of a housing market continues into the second half of 2021. Markets and price points are changing causing everyone else to try to keep up. President of Metro Brokers, Mark Eibner, tells Keni Mac that, at this point, all markets are offering opportunities for sellers and buyers.
Metro Brokers says Colorado’s rollercoaster housing market continues into second half of 2021
