Metro Brokers says Colorado’s rollercoaster housing market continues into second half of 2021

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Colorado’s rollercoaster of a housing market continues into the second half of 2021. Markets and price points are changing causing everyone else to try to keep up. President of Metro Brokers, Mark Eibner, tells Keni Mac that, at this point, all markets are offering opportunities for sellers and buyers.

Learn more from Metro Brokers by going to their website.
Click here: Metro Brokers Colorado

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak