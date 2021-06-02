Metro Brokers’ expert deep dives into 2021’s “hotcake market”

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) -- Businesses in Manitou Springs are making a comeback post-pandemic. On Wednesday, the city's mask mandate was lifted and shop owners and restaurants say it's helping take the pressure off of them.

"We are finally seeing what we would expect for that visitor traffic, which has been a nice surprise," said Mackenzie Helms, Marketing Coordinator with the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.