Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

We talk to Mark Eibner all the time on Loving Living Local. His expertise for the housing market is undeniable. But what makes Mark and his Metro Brokers team even more valuable is their boutique style business. Metro Brokers client-to-broker ratio makes the buying and selling process incomparable.

Learn how you can take advantage of the housing market right now!

Contact Metro Brokers at 303-843-0100 or visit their website here.