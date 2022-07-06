Author of Don’t Sweat 60 and Trainer, Matt Schechner stopped by Loving Living Local to talk to Keni Mac about how big of a difference Metabolic Bumping can make in our health.



He says a Metabolic Bump involves short bouts of activity to raise the metabolism and release “happy hormones.” The method continually elevates metabolism, in-turn releasing positive hormones all day long. Additionally, Schechner says it can boost energy, clear the mind for better work results, improve mental outlook and feelings, relieve stress, and help lose weight while staying busy at work.





Metabolic Bumping is a tool for weight loss and bettering mental health.

Speeds up metabolism

Improves attitude and mood

Gives you an energy boost