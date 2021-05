Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A new month brings a new forecast.

Numerologist Patricia Kirkman joined us to give us a break down on what June will bring.Mercury Retrograde started on May 29th, so it won’t be all rainbows and unicorns when it comes to communication.

Find out more at PatriciaKirkman.com Or give her a call at 520-742-9905