COLORADO SPRINGS — A Strong Mind Psychiatry strives to provide services for youth, such as the PACK Program, ensuring that basic needs like physical and psychological health, food and shelter, and safety are met.

PACK is a non-profit organization launching a youth mentorship program to provide support and guidance for at-risk middle and high school youth in the greater Pikes Peak Region.

Visit their website here or call 719-900-1788.