If you have a passion for helping others or need an extra hand, Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Foundation (SCWCC) has a mentoring program helping accelerate women business owners and professionals. Board President Bree Shellito joins Keni Mac in studio to talk about how women can get involved in the Women in the Workforce Mentorship Program!

For more information about the program or the SCWCC Foundation, go to scwccfoundation.com/Mentorship/.