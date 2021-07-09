Mention FOX21 or Loving Living Local to get summer deals at Best West Tire & Service

A record number of travelers have been hitting the roads this summer as the pandemic restrictions continue to lift across the country. Matt Fengler, the General Manager of Best West Tire & Service urges drivers to make sure their car is checked and up to par ahead of any trip.

Best West Tire and Service is offering specials to anyone who goes in and mentions FOX21 or Loving Living Local. Some of the summer deals include:

  • Air conditioning service special for $109
  • Battery rebates
  • Nationwide warranty through Goodyear Tire & Service Network and Factory Motor Parts Partners Network.

To learn more about Best West Tire & Service, head to their website at bestwesttireinc.com.

