Two Colorado Springs residents are partnering to bring heat, and heart, to the war-torn country of Ukraine. Yana Malyk and Whitney Luckett appeared on Loving Living Local to share information on their non-profit organization, Ukraine Power.

Yana is a Ukraine refugee and she and her sponsor family, The Lucketts, created the nonprofit to get generators/heaters to Ukrainians to stay warm this winter. Some reports indicate that over 80% of the power grid is down in the Luhansk Region. The generators provide heat and the ability to cook, making it possible to survive the harsh Ukrainian winter.

Learn more about how you can help supporting the Ukrainian people of the Luhansk Region with power, heat and light resources at ukrainepower.org.