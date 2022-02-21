Meet some of this year’s candidates for Mayor of Divide 2022-2024

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Did you know that the Mayor of Divide has been an animal since 2010? And YOU decide with your votes who wins! Each vote costs $2 and all funds that are received benefit the animals at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS). Voting is happening now through April 5, 2022.

Krista Witiak took a trip up to TCRAS in Divide to meet some of this year’s candidates and find out more about why they want to be mayor.

Head to their website to see all of the candidates, learn about their history and campaign promises and VOTE today!

For more information about Teller County Regional Animal Shelter or the campaign for Mayor of Divide head to tcrascolorado.org