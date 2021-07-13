Meet Newborn Hope, today’s 3-Degree Guarantee check recipient

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congratulations to Newborn Hope! They are July’s recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation.

The work and mission of Newborn Hope began in 1973 to support families impacted by prematurity. Our work continues to be critical and relevant as prematurity is the number one cause of death and disabilities in newborns.

Newborn Hope focuses on support, education and advocacy in carrying out it’s mission. The organization provides grants to families needing extra support as they transition from a NICU hospitalization to home. These grants are offered through the Newborn Hope Preemie Family Assistance Fund to help families with emergency living expenses like rent or utilities, transportation expenses, medications, nutritional supplements, and therapies.



Newborn Hope also supports organizations statewide whose mission aligns with ours through assistance with program and equipment expenses. Since 1973, Newborn Hope has supported these organizations with more than $5 million in funding assistance.

The NICU Consortium Partnership is part of Newborn Hope and offers quarterly educational webinars to the community and population they serve. Additionally, the NICU Consortium Partnership is preparing to launch a family resource platform, free to all families to connect them with the resources they need as they transition home from the NICU. These resources include early intervention, therapy, respite, lactation and financial resources available to families as they navigate this often challenging journey with a preemie.

Newborn Hope received their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services.



Applications for families to apply can be found at www.newbornhope.org.

You can also go to TheWirenut.com to learn more.