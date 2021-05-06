Meet Mattersville, today’s 3-Degree Guarantee check recipient

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congratulations to Mattersville! They are April’s recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation.

Mattersville is a non profit that houses Veterans overcoming PTSD in order to prevent the 22 Veteran suicides perday. They focus on positive mental health coping skills for veterans and civilian volunteers with the most incredibly therapeutic tasks that range from sustainable living to caring for Pack of Wolf-dogs, most of which were rescued from the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation during its closure.

Thursaday morning, they received their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services.