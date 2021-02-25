Meet Knights of Heroes Foundation, today’s 3-Degree Guarantee check recipient

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congrats to the Knights of Heroes Foundation for being the recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee check presentation, sponsored by Wirenut Services, and Fox 21.

Knights of Heroes Foundation hosts families with common losses allowing them to share experiences and build relationships while increasing public awareness and ensuring that families with losses are not forgotten with the passage of time.

This morning, they are here to receive their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services. To learn more, visit: KnightsOfHeroes.org