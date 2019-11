Naval Academy Graduate Caroline Johnson is a Colorado Springs native. She is promoting her new book “Jet Girl”, that follows her experience as a FA-18 Weapons Systems Officer in the U.S. Navy.

She has flown missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and was one of the first women to neutralize Isis. Claudia is chatting with her this morning about her experience.

To learn more about Caroline and her book, visit: JetGirlUSA.com