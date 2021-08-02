Meet Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club, today’s 3-Degree Guarantee check recipient

Congratulations to Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club! They are July’s recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation.

Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club Southern Colorado is a nonprofit chapter of the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club Colorado that aims to provide education, awareness, and funds by holding motorcycle ride fundraising events to help other exempt organizations that focus on the needs of children, such as illness, shelter, & resources.

Monday morning, they received their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services.

