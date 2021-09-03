Meet Forge Evolution, today’s 3-Degree Guarantee!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congratulations to Forge Evolution for being September’s 3-Degree Guarantee recipient! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation.

Teens are such a huge part of our community, but sometimes that comes with a stigma, and because of that, Forge Evolution strives to give teens support, guidance, and someone who can be there for them. Forge Evolution says they believe the only way to create the most effective supports for at-risk youth in our community is by expanding to work with youth through prevention as well. The program focuses on increasing resiliency in youth by adding connections in their life through adult mentors and peer advocates.

Thursday morning, they received their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Home Services. Congratulations, Forge Evolution!



