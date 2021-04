Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congratulations to BridgeHope! They are March’s recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation.

BridgeHope exists for one purpose: to support and restore hope in those who have been exploited and trafficked.

Friday morning, they received their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services.

To learn more, visit: bridgehopenow.org