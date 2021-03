Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Congratulations to the Autism Vision of Colorado! They are February’s recipients of the 3-Degree Guarantee! The check presentation is sponsored by Wirenut Services, and Fox 21.

Autism Vision of Colorado helps people diagnosed with Autism. What makes this charity even more exciting is that 100% of the proceeds go to to the people that need help.

This morning, they are here to receive their 3-Degree Guarantee check from Wirenut Services. To learn more, visit: autismvisionco.org