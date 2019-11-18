Medical Minute: Why Cortisone shots could end your struggle

In today’s Medical Minute, Maria chats with Dr. David Matthews, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, on the effects of Cortisone shots.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
In today’s Medical Minute, Maria chats with Dr. David Matthews, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, on the effects of Cortisone shots.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.