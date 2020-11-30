Medical Minute: What is PRP and how can it help heal and avoid surgery

In today’s Medical Minute, Dr. Christopher Jones, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, joins us to talk about PRP, Platelet Rich Plasma, and how this treatment can provide effective healing.
To learn more, check out: CSOG.net
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
In today’s Medical Minute, Dr. Christopher Jones, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, joins us to talk about PRP, Platelet Rich Plasma, and how this treatment can provide effective healing.
To learn more, check out: CSOG.net