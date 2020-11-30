Medical Minute: What is PRP and how can it help heal and avoid surgery

2020 has been a tough year for so many organizations, but through it all, the Millibo Art Theatre has continued to do what they can to being arts to the local community.

You can support the Millibo Art Theatre by donating to them through the Give! 2020 Campaign. This morning, we chat with Jim Jackson, Executive Director, and Birgitta De Pree, Artistic Director, about how community support helps them continue to thrive.