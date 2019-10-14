Medical Minute; understanding shoulder instability

It’s Medical Minute with our friends at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group. This morning we are discussing shoulder instability and dislocation, and why it should be treated.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
It’s Medical Minute with our friends at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group. This morning we are discussing shoulder instability and dislocation, and why it should be treated.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.