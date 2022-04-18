In today’s Medical Minute, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Dr. Craig Yager, MD gives his Doctor’s Notes for collarbone / clavicle injuries. Dr. Yager breaks down the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments of these painful injuries. While they are painful, they are commonly successfully treated.
