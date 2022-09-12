COLORADO SPRINGS — The older we get, the more pain in our knees we might feel. How do we know if it’s just our age we’re feeling or something much more serious? In this Monday’s Medical Minute, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Redfern, breaks down the difference between aging pain versus Patellar Tendonitis. Dr. Redfern also discusses ways we can alleviate that pain and how soon to see a specialist.

