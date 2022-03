Dr. Paul Stanton, DO, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, is diving into a painful spine condition that can occur for various reasons and be found in people of all ages called Lumbar Spondylolisthesis. Plus, Dr. Stanton shares his doctor’s notes on how to get ahead of the pain.

