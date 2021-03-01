Medical Minute: Proper use of crutches, canes and walkers

Famokids - Famokids makes safe, non-toxic play mats with a modern flair. Choose from patterns and colors that match your sense of style and eye for interior decorating. This brand believes that a floor mat has potential beyond baby play. Keep your little ones safe on the floor, and use it for more! A Famokids mat transforms into a comfy space for crafts, workouts, yoga, meditation, and other activities that require more room and support. Expandable, portable, storable. Their play mat is interlocking tile, expandable and customized for any size that fits your space.

GIRLS CAN! CRATE- Teach kids tolerance, acceptance, and kindness while having fun! Inspire young girls with award-winning GIRLS CAN! CRATE, a monthly subscription box created to empower girls--and boys (ages 5-10) to Do and BE anything by introducing them to fearless women of history who made the world better! Each month, a new kit celebrates the life of a strong, diverse female role model such as Bessie Coleman, Marie Curie, Madame CJ Walker, Althea Gibson, Florence Nightingale, Junko Tabei, Frida Kahlo, Mary G. Ross, and more. Crates include the GIRLS CAN! 28-page activity book with an original story celebrating a featured woman and other fun activities, 2-3 hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) challenges with necessary supplies, a collectible button, and much more! Makes the perfect gift!