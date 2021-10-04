Medical Minute: New drug-free treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Spinal cord stimulators have been around for 30 plus years to help treat chronic pain. They are electronic devices that are implanted against the spinal cord and suppress pain responses going to the brain.
MD Orthopaedic Spine Physician, Dr. Roger Sung, with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group says there is now a new FDA approved indication specific to treating painful diabetic neuropathy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak