Spinal cord stimulators have been around for 30 plus years to help treat chronic pain. They are electronic devices that are implanted against the spinal cord and suppress pain responses going to the brain.
MD Orthopaedic Spine Physician, Dr. Roger Sung, with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group says there is now a new FDA approved indication specific to treating painful diabetic neuropathy.
Medical Minute: New drug-free treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy
