Sports Medicine specialist, Dr. Jamie Friedman, with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, has worked on professional athletes including the Colorado Avalanche, college athletes from the University of Colorado, and local athletes in Colorado Springs. Dr. Friedman explains that one of the most common injuries she sees among her patients are meniscus tears. Hear why this is and how to avoid the painful injury in today’s Medical Minute.

For more information, visit: CSOG.NET