Medical Minute: Kick your hip pain to the curb

In today’s Medical Minute, we are learning how to kick hip pain to the curb with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG).
Visit CSOG’s website to learn how you can schedule your next appointment. Click here: CSOG.net
by: Keni MacPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
In today’s Medical Minute, we are learning how to kick hip pain to the curb with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG).
Visit CSOG’s website to learn how you can schedule your next appointment. Click here: CSOG.net