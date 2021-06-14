Medical Minute: How to properly take care of hand and wrist injuries

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Fellowship trained hand surgeon, Dr. Cassidy shares important information to know about wrist and elbow injuries before heading to the doctor.
For more information head to https://www.csog.net/.
by: Keni MacPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Fellowship trained hand surgeon, Dr. Cassidy shares important information to know about wrist and elbow injuries before heading to the doctor.
For more information head to https://www.csog.net/.