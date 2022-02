Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s Medical Minute Monday, and today we are checking in with Dr. Michael J. Huang, MD from Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG).

Dr. Huang breaks down what you need to know about labral tears in the hip, one of the most common conditions he sees in his practice and gives us his doctor’s notes on how it’s treated.

For more information, visit: CSOG.NET