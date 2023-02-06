(Sponsored) — El Paso County Touching Hands Project’s FREE Hand Surgery Day is on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Surgeons from Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence will provide FREE hand surgery to those WITHOUT insurance coverage or government assistance. Chelsey Valerio, Marketing Manager with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and Joshua Heermans, Provider Relations Specialist with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, joined Loving Living Local host Nova sharing all the details about the El Paso County Touching Hands Project.

The project has also opened a few more surgery slots so it can help as many people as possible who may be caught in that limbo area of affording commercial insurance and qualifying for government assistance.

For this reason, the deadline has been extended for application submissions to next Friday, Feb. 10. If you would like more information on the El Paso County Touching Hands Project please visit the website.