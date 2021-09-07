In today’s Medical Minute, Doctor Michael Wong talks about shoulder instability. Shoulder instability is when a patient has an unstable shoulder, which could mean the ball of the should comes completely out of the socket.
Medical Minute: Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group explains shoulder instability
